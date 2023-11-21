Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.