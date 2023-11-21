Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

