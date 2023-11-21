Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at $719,790.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,226,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,369,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,207 shares of company stock worth $158,614 and have sold 32,148 shares worth $58,082. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

