Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.53. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

