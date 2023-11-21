Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,340 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

