Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

