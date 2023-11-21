Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,604 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

