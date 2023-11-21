Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $2,446,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

