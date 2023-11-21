Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 155,935 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,969,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 910,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

