Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 24,676 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Zedge worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zedge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zedge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.16. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

