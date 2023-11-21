Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 219.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

