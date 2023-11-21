Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,922 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,922 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6 %

BRO opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

