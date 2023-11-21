Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 410,702 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,702 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 7.8 %

DXLG stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

