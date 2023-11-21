Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Gaia worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Gaia Stock Up 1.5 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 112,675 shares of company stock valued at $300,560 over the last ninety days. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaia Profile



Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

