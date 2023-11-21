Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 56,647 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Salem Media Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

About Salem Media Group

(Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.