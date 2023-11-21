Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 673,681 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673,681 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 93.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 276.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

