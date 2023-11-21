Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,656 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ponce Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Ponce Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

