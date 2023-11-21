Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 494,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 849,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

