Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Azenta stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

