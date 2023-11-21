Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 76,069 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 76,069 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $794,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 111,415 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $1,179,884.85.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

