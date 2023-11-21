Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,573,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $859,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,228,606.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

