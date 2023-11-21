Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

