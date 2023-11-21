Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.9% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.