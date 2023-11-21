Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,888 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $364,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

