Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.