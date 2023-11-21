Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

