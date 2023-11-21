Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

