Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.