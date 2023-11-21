Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

