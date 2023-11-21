American International Group Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,058 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 624,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DYN opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $653.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $25,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

