American International Group Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $130,892 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

