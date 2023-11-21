Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.