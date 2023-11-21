Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.