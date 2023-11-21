Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

