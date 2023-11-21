Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.03. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

