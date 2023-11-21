Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

