Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

