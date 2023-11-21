Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

AMZN stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

