Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

