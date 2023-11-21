Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

BOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

