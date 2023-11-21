Bank of Montreal Can Invests $319,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FORM opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

