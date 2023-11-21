Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 974 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.52.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

