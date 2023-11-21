Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 126,752 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Hillman Solutions worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

HLMN stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

