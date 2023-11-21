Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 97,280 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Pan American Silver worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

