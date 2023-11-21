Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Overstock.com worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Up 5.5 %

OSTK opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 33,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 33,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 21,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,344.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

