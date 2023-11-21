Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.64 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,985 shares of company stock worth $752,766. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.57.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

