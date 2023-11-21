Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,661 shares of company stock worth $12,401,081. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

