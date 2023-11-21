Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,795 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Chimera Investment worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.