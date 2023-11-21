Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,795 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Chimera Investment worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
