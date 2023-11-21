Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,887 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,269,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 413.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

