Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33,788.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

